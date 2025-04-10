"Last of Us" renewed for third season beyond in-game material

I've observed how Naughty Dog seems flatly incapable of making any games that aren't The Last of Us, but apparently that now extends to the TV series as well. Season 2 hasn't even premiered yet, but Naughty Dog has already announced that Season 3 of the (admittedly quite good) show is on the way – which naturally raises an obvious problem.

It can't be for nothing. Season 3 is coming. #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/hxblk6gaEo — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 9, 2025

Two games. Three seasons. It doesn't exactly match up, does it? Series creator Neil Druckmann has gone on record saying that the studio is done making The Last of Us games, meaning that the show will either have to go into uncharted territory – commonly known as the Game of Thrones maneuver – or stretch the narrative of Part 2 across two seasons. The latter seems much more likely, as Part 2 is already cleanly split into Ellie and Abby's halves of the story. Making it into two seasons would require some extra padding, but Season 1 already proved to be excellent at this – remember Nick Offerman's episode?

If this is the case, it'd mean Season 3 actually will be the final one… at least until Naughty Dog trudges back to its winning formula.

Previously:

• The studio behind The Last of Us is finally making a new game (and not another remaster)

• HBO's official trailer for 'Last of Us Season 2' (video)