Finland restricts smartphones in schools

That smartphones were ever allowed out in classrooms to begin with is bonkers, but Finland has joined those places ending the distractathon. The country's parliament voted to restrict their use in class, effectively banning students from using their phones without the permission of a teacher.

Pupils will need to get special permission from teachers to use their phones, to assist them in studies, or to take care of personal health-related matters, for example. The new law also gives school staff members the authority to confiscate mobile devices from pupils if they have caused teaching or learning disruptions.

Finland's not the first to turn off the screens—student focus and the horrors of social media are an international problem. France has a similar ban that's set to become stricter and the Netherlands too. Other countries, like Sweden and Greece, have introduced restrictions or are considering stricter measures. While not banning or restricting smartphones outright, official guidance in England provides schools four options for restricting their use.

