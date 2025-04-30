Trump is having another meltdown because he's confused about how TV works

President Crybaby is having another meltdown about 60 Minutes, proving that even the former reality TV show actor can't tell the difference between editing and the media conspiracy living in his head.

As reported in Politico, the commander-in-misbelief is rage-posting about CBS while his lawyers attempt to mediate a lawsuit so weak it makes gas station coffee taste like a ristretto from Blue Bottle.

The lawsuit centers on a Harris interview that Trump claims was edited unfairly.

"They cheated and defrauded the American People at levels never seen before," bellowed the criminal felon president, even though CBS released the full interview, which revealed nothing but the fact that the edited interview had been edited just like every recorded TV interview since Philo T. Farnsworth started fooling around with cathode-ray tubes.

Meanwhile, The New York Times got dragged into this temper tantrum for having the audacity to report facts, prompting Trump to post: "The Failing New York Times, which is Fake News both in writing and polling, claims that 'people' said that the case is baseless. They don't mean that, they just have a non curable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."

In a statement, The New York Times said that Trump's post "follows a long list of legal threats aimed at discouraging or penalizing independent reporting about the administration. The New York Times will not be deterred by the administration's intimidation tactics, We will continue to pursue the facts without fear or favor and stand up for journalists' First Amendment right to ask questions on behalf of the American people."