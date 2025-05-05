Confused doggo can't understand "sit" — so two cats demonstrate right on cue (video)

An eager pup named Willow tried in earnest to listen as her human told her to "sit." But teaching a young dog new tricks isn't always easy, as was obvious when the excited pooch only wagged her tail and finally whimpered in confusion.

The two house cats, on the other hand, got the message loud and clear, simultaneously sitting as soon as they heard the command. (See video below, posted by HannahLouiseBroad.)

And some say cats aren't as smart as dogs!

@hannahlouisebroad When the wrong animal gets the message 🫡 welltrainedcats sit meetingdog catvideo ♬ original sound – Hannah Louise Broad

Via Newsweek

