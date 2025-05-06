Arizona officials "can't find" $2.4B in stolen Native health funds

A massive fraud scheme targeting Native Americans seeking addiction treatment has left Arizona officials chasing billions in stolen taxpayer dollars, with only 5% recovered so far, according to a new ProPublica investigation.

Between 2019 and 2023, fraudulent behavioral health providers and sober living homes exploited the American Indian Health Program, billing Medicaid for services never provided. Some facilities even allowed patients to continue using substances while supposedly in treatment. The state has indicted over 100 individuals but recovered just $125 million of the estimated $2.5 billion stolen.

But here's the real question nobody's asking: Who's living it up with $2.375 billion in taxpayer money? Attorney General Kris Mayes mentions "lavish homes" and "expensive cars" and money "hidden offshore," but seems weirdly incurious about which officials might have greased the wheels for this massive fraud machine.

From 2019 to 2023, Arizona's Medicaid program let 13,000 unlicensed providers into their system. That's not incompetence – that's a welcome mat for fraud. While 40+ Indigenous people died in these fake treatment centers, somebody was cashing extremely real checks.

Diné activist Reva Stewart puts it bluntly: "They call it a travesty… but where's the justice?" Great question! Maybe someone should check which Arizona officials suddenly developed a taste for private jets and beachfront properties in countries without extradition treaties.

