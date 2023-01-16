An Arizona town's water is cut off due to drought, leaving folks scrambling to find another source

On January 1, around 1,000 people living in an upscale community outside of Scottsdale, Arizona suddenly found their water source cut off — and they've been dealing with a water crisis ever since in what's been described by water experts as an "unusually dire" situation, according to The New York Times.

For many years, part of Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated community surrounded by golf courses, had been relying on Scottsdale for their water supply, which was trucked in. But with a parched Lake Mead and overburdened Colorado River going on 20 years of a drought, Scottsdale said they need to conserve water for their own residents and has left these residents in Rio Verde to fend for themselves.

This leaves the Rio dwellers that don't have aquifers in a desperate search for other water sources. So far they have found smaller suppliers from distances much farther away who can deliver some water for a steep price, but there's no telling how long this makeshift solution will last.

From The New York Times: