Some guy made chess interesting by turning it into tiny 3D printed sushi pieces

While most know engineer ForgeCore as the helpful 3D-printed plants guy, everyone contains multitudes. Take, for instance, this really cool sushi chess set, complete with tatami mat board and bento box storage case. That old meme about eating your opponent's chess pieces would probably come true for me when faced with this, unfortunately. You expect me to handle that pitch-perfect dab of wasabi without trying to get a taste?

While it may not be for sale, which is probably a good thing for my digestive tract, you can make one of your very own with the provided files if you have a 3D printer and a bunch of filament sitting around, as one does. The rest of us are left to watch in awe.

