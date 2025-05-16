Bird-filled version of Nelly Furtado's "I'm Like a Bird" wins the internet today

This musical masterpiece is truly what the internet was made for. It's absolute perfection! And I promise you, the time it takes to watch it will be the best 20 seconds of your day—trust me!

The video in question? Nelly Furtado's 2000 hit "I'm Like a Bird," reimagined by the brilliantly warped mind of Dustin Ballard, better known as "There I Ruined It." Accompanying Furtado in this new and improved (in my humble opinion) version are the warblings of various bird guest stars. The lineup includes a Peruvian thick-knee, a red-tailed hawk, a crow, a Dutch rudder cock (rooster), a canary, and—in an absolutely show-stopping performance—a kiwi screaming its little heart out. As someone commented on the Instagram post, "This is pure beauty, magic, and grace." I couldn't agree more!

According to the "There I Ruined It" website, the project was "Formed from the depths of musical boredom during the pandemic." Dustin Ballard states that his "simple goal" is to "lovingly destroy your favorite songs." He goes on to explain that:

There I Ruined It has left a wake of confusion and disgust among those with musical taste, inexplicably earning millions of followers along the way.

Watch the bird version of "I'm Like a Bird" here. You deserve to laugh at least once today! And hear more songs ruined at the "There I Ruined It" website, YouTube, or Instagram!

