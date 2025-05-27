Fun facts about "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang"

When I was a kid Chitty Chitty Bang Bang was constantly on Tom Hatten's Family Film Festival, and I loved seeing it.

Dick Van Dyke and Sally Ann Howes are just outstanding. The tale of a well-meaning, but bumbling inventor, his kids, and a candy heiress on an adventure in a car, with just enough personality. This was during an era when Disney was also making movies about cars with too much personality, such as The Love Bug.

