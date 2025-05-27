Trump CDC's plan for kids: vaccines and fluoride bad, lead good

Under the guidance of Trump henchman RFK Jr, the CDC spends time and money investigating things we already know, and moving away from protecting children.

The benefits of vaccines and fluoride are understood. Cities have tried experiments where they ceased adding fluoride to their water supplies, and dental cavities increased. Vaccines and inoculations have been employed by "Americans" since George Washington's time as "General & Commander in Chief of the army of the United Colonies and of all the forces raised or to be raised by them." Even the Romans knew lead poisoning was bad.

On April 1, the staff of the CDC's Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program was terminated as part of the agency's reduction in force, according to NPR. The staff included epidemiologists, statisticians, and advisors who specialized in lead exposures and responses. The cuts were immediately consequential to health officials in Milwaukee, who are currently dealing with a lead exposure crisis in public schools. Six schools have had to close, displacing 1,800 students. In April, the city requested help from the CDC's lead experts, but the request was denied—there was no one left to help. In a Congressional hearing this week, US health secretary and anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told lawmakers, "We have a team in Milwaukee." But Milwaukee Health Commissioner Mike Totoraitis told NPR that this is false. "There is no team in Milwaukee," he said. "We had a single [federal] staff person come to Milwaukee for a brief period to help validate a machine, but that was separate from the formal request that we had for a small team to actually come to Milwaukee for our Milwaukee Public Schools investigation and ongoing support there." ArsTechnica

Previously:

• CDC stops reporting COVID-19 cases on cruise ships

• CDC issues dire warning against kissing, or even snuggling, turtles

• People's CDC releases new COVID guide: 'What to Do if You Have COVID'

• Measles on the brink of return warns CDC