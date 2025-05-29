"Cannabis contamination" sparks candy recall

Dutch consumers of Haribo's Happy Cola F!ZZ are checking production codes to see if they got a bag of "cannabis contaminated" candy.

While only three bags of this candy have been identified, Haribo has recalled its production across the Netherlands. Unless the factory also makes THC gummies, it looks pretty odd. Did someone drop an ounce into the production line?

The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) confirmed cannabis contamination in kilogram bags of Haribo's Happy Cola F!ZZ candy, prompting a nationwide recall. The discovery followed reports that multiple members of one family became ill after eating the product. The contamination first came to light after the family reported their symptoms to police. The NVWA took samples of the candy, which tested positive for cannabis. The exact cause of the cannabis contamination remains unknown. "The situation goes beyond simple health complaints," an NVWA spokesperson told Hart van Nederland. "We immediately contacted Haribo, which issued a safety warning." NL Times

