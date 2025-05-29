Rename DC Metro trains after Trump, or lose funding says MAGA Congressperson

A Congressperson from Florida claims Congress will cut funding for the Washington DC Metro Area Transit Authority (WMATA) if it isn't renamed WMAGA (Metropolitan Authority for Greater Access) and called the Trump Train.

I do not want to ride the Trump Train. Eric and Don Jr probably love yelling "Toot! Toot!" tho. This is another example of MAGAs being MAGAs.

Fox5DC reported Thursday that Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) will stop funding the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) unless it changes the whole agency's name to the Washington Metropolitan Authority for Greater Access (WMAGA) — and renames the metro system the "Trump Train." "WMATA has received billions in federal assistance over the years and continues to face operational, safety, and fiscal challenges," Steube said in a statement on his congressional website. "In the spirit of DOGE, this bill demands accountability by conditioning federal funding on reforms that signal a cultural shift away from bureaucratic stagnation toward public-facing excellence and patriotism." Raw Story

