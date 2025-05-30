Jello brain Trump once again misunderstands words (video)

It would appear everyone around convicted felon #47, Donald "Two Dolls, Five Pencil" Trump, that he is misunderstanding the word transGENIC.

Surround yourself with yes people and find yourself misinformed. Also, babble like a child and make up words along the way, and more often than not, you'll end up saying dumb stuff. The Trump Administration has already issued ridiculous executive orders around gender. Here, Trump thinks "Genic" means "gender."

Trump: "They spent $8 million on making mice transgender." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-05-30T18:06:27.476Z

Here is the government genetics glossary, until Trump orders it updated to damn those mice!

Transgenic refers to an organism or cell whose genome has been altered by the introduction of one or more foreign DNA sequences from another species by artificial means. Transgenic organisms are generated in the laboratory for research purposes. Genome.GOV

Previously:

• Trump's ban on openly transgender military service was just blocked

• Trump targets Maine's funding over clash with governor on transgender athletes