Annual UK Cheese rolling contest is completely bonkers

People have been gathering at Coopers's Hill, in Brockworth, England, for hundreds of years to chase a wheel of Double Gloucester cheese down a steep 200-meter slope. The annual event is complete pandemonium as the racers' plans immediately go out the window at the start, and everyone turns into a cartoon character. As often happens, Ozzy Man has the most entertaining take on the event.

The Tewkesbury Borough Safety Advisory Group, a local public safety agency, released a statement prior to the event declaring it unsafe and voicing concerns over the strain on local resources. As it is an unofficial event, there are no organizers for the group to coordinate with. Surprisingly, Gloucester Live reports that only two participants were taken to the hospital.

Previously:

• A missed jump causes anarchy in a room full of cats

• Plane pandemonium: screaming woman's kidnapping claim sparks mid-air chaos (video)