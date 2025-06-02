Remorseless Senator Ernst's bitter-sounding non-apology (video)

Invoking the tooth fairy and Jesus in her non-apology, Senator Ernst sounds like the wicked witch.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst recently told someone unhappy about losing their medical care that no one lives forever. Rather than own the mean-spirited and ugly remark, Ernst instead decided to insinuate people who are dissatisfied with the Republican budget are stupid.

Appearing on camera with what look like tombstones in the background, Ernst said: "I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize for a statement that I made yesterday at my town hall." "I made an incorrect assumption that everyone in the auditorium understood that yes, we are all going to perish from this Earth," she continued, adding that she's glad she didn't have to bring up the subject of the tooth fairy. "But for those that would like to see eternal and everlasting life, I encourage you to embrace my lord and savior, Jesus Christ," she said. NPR

