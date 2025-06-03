Sued for malicious prosecution, Alina Habba enters the "find out" phase

Unlike the woman Alina Habba pretended to represent, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is unlikely to settle for an "undisclosed amount."

After her performative malicious prosecution and false arrest of Mayor Baraka, interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba has been sued for "false arrest and malicious prosecution." Habba's lawyering has thus far cost Trump personally, and while her performance thus far has certainly advanced his interests by shielding his brownshirts, ICE, it's unclear how long he'll stick by her appointment and if he can get it through. Aside from PR, Habba has been involved in some of Trump's most significant legal losses, both financial and criminal.

"Defendant Habba has made her biased political goals explicit," the suit continues. "Days before being sworn in as the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, Habba attacked Democratic United States Senator Cory Booker and Democratic Governor Phil Murphy, claiming they 'have failed the State of New Jersey.'" When she was sworn in, the suit says, it was "to help one party, Republicans." It cited Habba's comments, "We could turn New Jersey red . . . Hopefully, while I'm there [in office], I can help that cause." It goes on to say that Habba violated the mayor's Fourth Amendment Rights against malicious prosecution and New Jersey state laws against defamation against a defendant. RawStory

Habba has also been repeatedly warned by the courts in this case.

