Alina Habba settles with woman she pretended to represent

Trump mouthpiece Alina Habba was accused of behavior that should have her disbarred. Habba has settled the claim for that un-lawyerly conduct with the woman she tricked.

The claim is that Alina Habba tricked a Trump golf club employee into a terrible settlement, then ran and hid. Habba pretended to be Alice Bianco's friend, then got her to fire her lawyer and use Habba, who disappeared at the critical moment and ghosted. Habba is paying an undisclosed amount; I am surprised she is not disbarred.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba is paying out an undisclosed sum to settle a claim filed by a former employee of the former president who said Habba tricked her into signing a nondisclosure agreement to cover up sexual harassment. NOTUS reported that Habba has settled the case with Alice Bianco, a former waitress at Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, who claimed that the lawyer deceived her into accepting a hush-money agreement that paid her $15,000 to keep quiet about the alleged harassment she received from another Bedminster employee. RawStory

She's really racking up the wins this year.

Previously:

• Judge threatens to send Alina Habba to jail, then Trump walks out of court