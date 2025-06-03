Trump screams about a California teenager to MAGA hordes

Unhappy that no one is listening to him, convicted felon #47, Donald Trump, rages on over a California teenager winning a contest.

The California Interscholastic Federation did attempt some last-minute appeasement, but it is not enough for bigot Donald Trump. A transgender teen was allowed to compete and to "share" their win with 2nd place, but Trump wants to cut funding and grind California to a halt over this ugly hill to take a stand on—performative abuse for the MAGA masses.

Former President Donald Trump lashed out early Tuesday after a transgender athlete took victory in a California high school track-and-field meet, vowing to impose "large-scale fines" on the state if it continues to allow transgender athletes to compete. … But Trump was far from satisfied, raging on his Truth Social platform that a "Biological Male competed in California Girls State Finals, WINNING BIG, despite the fact that they were warned by me not to do so." Trump went on to claim that California Governor Gavin Newsom was "ILLEGALLY" allowing "MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN'S SPORTS" based on a February executive order the former president had issued prohibiting transgender women and girls from competing in women's sports. However, the order appears to lack any actual legal authority over high school athletics. RawStory

Clearly, Trump needs people to pay more attention to him. Must be something else going on that Grouchy wants to keep the media away from.

