Hitman creators take on James Bond franchise with new game announcement

It's hard to imagine a better match of developer and IP than this. Fresh off the heels of the confusingly marketed but absolutely excellent Hitman: World of Assassination, developer IO interactive has announced its next project, a licensed game starring venerable superspy James Bond. Details on 007: First Light are thin on the ground — we literally only have one teaser image — but even just that pairing is enough to excite.

007 First Light announced by IO Interactive, game reveal this week — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-06-02T15:07:03.947Z

IOI are masters of stealth and atmosphere, and more than a few levels from World of Assassination felt ripped straight from James Bond themselves. That dazzling opening sequence in Dubai comes to mind — if you know, you know. It'll be interesting to see what changes to the formula arise from swapping Agent 47's red tie for Bond's tux — and which Bond, if any, this is based on — when the game is fully revealed. As far as I know, Bond doesn't murder people for money… not officially, anyway. All his murders are incidental.