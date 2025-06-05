Rare 1830s luxury condom featuring naughty nun goes on display

Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum has a spunky new artifact that's sure to give visitors a rise: a 7.9 inches, mint-condition 1830s condom featuring a naughty nun getting frisky with three clergymen.

This luxury sheep-gut prophylactic is basically the 19th century equivalent of a Supreme box logo — a status symbol meant to be shown off rather than sullied by actual use.

Joyce Zelen, curator of prints at the museum, told CNN that condoms would have been sold under the counter at the time. The inscription "Voilà mon choix" ("This is my choice") slips a new meaning over the Judgment of Paris myth. Though in this version, the golden apple has been replaced by something decidedly more anatomical.

While actual working-class prophylactics of the era were also made from animal membranes, they offered about as much protection as thoughts and prayers. Syphilis ran rampant through Europe faster than Pope Alexander VI ran through mistresses.

The museum nabbed this holy grail of historic rubbers at auction for €1,000 ($1,140), making it their first "print on a condom" acquisition.

You can witness this sacred specimen yourself in the Print Room through November, alongside other exhibits exploring Victorian-era century prostitution and sexuality.

