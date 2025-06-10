Banished by Trump, Musk reduced to squabbling with Bannon

Having been cast out by convicted felon #47 and real estate fraud, Donald Trump, Elon Musk finds himself arguing with the troll under the bridge.

No longer able to command the President's attention and sent away with a black eye, Elon Musk is now arguing with a recently released felon who has a podcast. It is increasingly difficult to take this ketamine powered billionaire very seriously. Also, his Cybertruck is now offering zero percent interest financing if you'll just take the stupid thing away.

"I think we ought to go in and say with the new management," Bannon added. "We're going to nationalize SpaceX because it's a government entity anyway, with 90 percent of the revenues." Musk responded to a clip of Bannon's remarks posted on his X platform by twice using his frequently deployed slur. "Bannon is such a r—–ed liar. Dumber than a doorstop," Musk posted on his X account. "SpaceX revenue this year will be $15.5B and NASA is only worth $1.1B." "If Bannon's dumb … reasoning made any sense, then anyone who bought products from any company would automatically own that company," Musk added. "Bannon is truly peak r—-d." RawStory

