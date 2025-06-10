Watch how classical music transforms this guinea pig into pure bliss

I can't stop watching these super sweet videos of a woman who plays piano for her adorable, fluffy, tan and white guinea pig, who loves classical piano music. The pianist lives in Paris and, lucky for us, she's been capturing the precious moments she spends with her little piggy, and has been posting them on her social media so we can all get a glimpse into the loving relationship she has with her guinea pig, Dindin.

Dindin loves sitting right on the piano while their human plays. In most of the videos, you can see the pianist carefully place a little soft pad or blanket onto the piano, right above the keyboard, and then gently tuck the guinea pig into the little nook she's created. As soon as the music starts, Dindin immediately flops down, gets cozy, and peacefully starts snoozing. It's one of the cutest things I've ever seen! Dindin clearly loves listening to classical music, and she's in luck, because her human is an amazing pianist and plays Chopin, Debussy, and more for her sweet guinea pig friend!

Folks commenting on the videos are as captivated by Dindin as I am. One described what Dindin might feel when listening to (and, really, feeling) the piano music:

Imagine God picks you up and tucks you into a safe spot in heaven beside him as you both listen to the choir in heaven sing and play their instruments. This must be what the guinea pig thinks it's experiencing.

Somehow, I think maybe this commenter may be right!

Sadly, Dindin passed away recently and has left a big hole in their human's heart — along with all of their fans. I hope Dindin is out there, somewhere, still getting to enjoy their favorite music.

See more of Dindin in Paris on their Instagram or YouTube.

