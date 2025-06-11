Dino De Laurentiis' "Flash Gordon"remains one of the most fun movies of all time

I have always thought everything about 1980s Flash Gordon was perfect. This video suggests otherwise.

This video taught me a lot about Flash that I didn't know. Still a favorite movie hero, and the only one I know of who kicks off the film in his logo wear, I would never have guessed there was any drama on set, or that so much dialogue was overdubbed.

