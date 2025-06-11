Engineering students helping blind dogs navigate the world safely

The Oshman Engineering Design Kitchen is a maker space for Rice University's engineering, computer science, and mathematics students. Grant Belton and AJ Price asked the engineers for help when their dog, Kunde, lost his sight due to glaucoma. Most methods, like the "halo" or the dreaded cone of shame, are bulky and uncomfortable. In addition, they don't prevent dogs from bumping into things; they just let them know that they have, which is dangerous and stressful.

The team wanted to find a way to provide feedback to Kunde and other blind dogs before a collision occurs. The design comprises stereoscopic cameras and haptic motors controlled by a custom PCB in a lightweight, comfortable vest. A rechargeable battery powers the system. The cameras create a depth map and warn the wearer of obstacles with vibration.

The team used inexpensive cameras instead of LiDAR and cell phone actuator motors for haptic feedback, so the parts cost only about $150 in total. The final prototype has a detection range of up to 8 meters and a battery life of about two hours, but the engineers are still refining the design to give Kunde the best possible life.

