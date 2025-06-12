GTA newest update lets players run car wash fronts to launder money

We're never going to escape the shadow of GTA V, are we? Thirteen years and five distinct rereleases in and with the series' next installment looming large in the distance, Rockstar nonetheless seems intent on keeping the game's momentum going. Grand Theft Auto Online's next major DLC was announced just today, so there's clearly at least some kind of skeleton crew still working on 5.

After more than a decade of committing every crime under the Los Santos sun and getting rich doing it, it seems you finally have to start thinking about money laundering. You'll be able to pull a Walter White by purchasing a car wash as a front, which will prove to be just the first step in a series of property acquisitions likely meant to nudge you toward purchasing cash with real money.

Given that the update seems to consist mostly of expensive, late-game time sinks, it seems likely that GTA Online is going to be spun down over the course of the next year in preparation for the inevitable follow-up that'll come stapled to GTA 6. I can't wait to see what they're going to charge for the microtransaction cards there.