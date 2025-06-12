Serving sommeliers wine brewed in a toilet

If nothing else, inveterate prankster Max Fosh, whose antics have graced this very website time and again, is making real innovations in the culinary field. He started out cooking with real, actual lava, then moved on to lightning, and is now evidently setting his sights on the world of wine with his latest stunt.

Fosh enlisted the assistance of a real former UK prisoner to perfect his prison wine recipe, luckily not brewing it in an actual toilet. The cooler is just next to to the toilet, though, if that wins him any points. After the batch was done, the only thing left to do was work the "prison wine" into a snazzy wine tasting to see if any self-proclaimed experts could actually pick it out of a flight. Hilarity ensues.

There's even a running counter of all the wine-tasting jargon Max doesn't understand for your convenience. I'm not sure what a "tannic grip" is, but it sounds painful.