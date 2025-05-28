Chef upgrades from lava to actual lightning in latest cooking adventure (video)

Cooking with lava? Eugh. So last year. Lightning is what's in right now. Intrusive-thought-following YouTuber Max Fosh, who pioneered the bold cooking style of "shoving a box of curry into molten lava", is back to break new ground in the culinary space again — this time by zapping it with lightning. While renting out a lightning lab in Spain might seem the domain of a mad scientist, for Fosh, it's just a way to make sure his sixth anniversary meal for his girlfriend will be forged by Zeus himself. With varied levels of success. If exploding beef distresses you, you may want to look away.

(Don't worry, he had an actual dinner waiting in the wings.)