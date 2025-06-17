Two people who made the ultimate mistake for YouTube fame (video)

Fascinating Horror shares the tragic stories of two individuals whose quest for the ultimate viral video went wrong.

Bad ideas. One executed poorly, the other went as one should have expected — if they expected a Desert Eagle .50 cal to shoot through just anything you point it at. The idea that easy riches can be found by simply adding followers to your YouTube channel or social media accounts has been largely eliminated by YouTube's algorithm. Imagine giving your life for the opportunity to make nine-minute and fifty-nine-second-long videos every single day, about something that only needs forty-five seconds.

