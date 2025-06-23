Tesla's "Robotaxi" debut a speeding puppet show

Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk once again declared victory, but RoboTaxis appear not to be ready for prime time.

Tesla Inc.'s self-driving taxis appeared to violate traffic laws during the company's first day offering paid rides, with one customer capturing footage of a left turn gone wrong and others traveling in cars that exceeded posted speed limits.
In a video taken by Rob Maurer, an investor who used to host a Tesla podcast, the Model Y he's riding in enters an Austin intersection in a left-turn-only lane. The Tesla hesitates to make the turn, swerves right and proceeds into an unoccupied lane meant for traffic moving in the opposite direction.

Musk has called this a "culmination of a decade of hard work."