Trump turns MAGA cult against GOP Congressman who won't step in line

Donald Trump instructed his followers to turn against Republican Rep. Thomas Massie for refusing to join the MAGA cult.

"Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky is not MAGA, even though he likes to say he is. Actually, MAGA doesn't want him, doesn't know him, and doesn't respect him," Trump fumed yesterday after the Kentucky congressman criticized the president for bombing Iran without consulting Congress first.

"This is not Constitutional," the GOP lawmaker had posted on X.

But Massie's old-fashioned adherence to the nation's bygone laws did not sit well with Dear Leader, who, like an expert coder, went straight to Truth Social to program his followers. "He is a negative force who almost always Votes 'NO,' no matter how good something may be," the cult leader fed to the fertile MAGA-Mind in a long-winded post.

"He's a simple minded 'grandstander' …this 'lightweight' Congressman is against what was so brilliantly achieved last night in Iran… Massie is weak, ineffective, and votes 'NO' on virtually everything put before him… He is disrespectful to our great military, and all that they stand for…"

In the same brainwashing session, Trump then threatened to primary Massie. "MAGA should drop this pathetic LOSER, Tom Massie, like the plague!" he ordered. "The good news is that we will have a wonderful American Patriot running against him in the Republican Primary, and I'll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard. MAGA is not about lazy, grandstanding, nonproductive politicians, of which Thomas Massie is definitely one."

To make sure his followers received their instructions loud and clear, Trump then grabbed his iPad this morning to refactor his message: "GET THIS "BUM" OUT OF OFFICE, ASAP!!!" And this is how Trump obliterates the last few remaining, old-school (or libertarian-leaning) Republicans who refuse to drink the powdered stuff.

