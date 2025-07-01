Trump publicly raging at Elon Musk, threatens to hit him where it hurts

Ouch! Convicted felon #47 is mad at his former sugar daddy, Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk, and knows how to exact revenge.
A much diminished Elon Musk once again openly disagreed with the directions of Dear Leader and will suffer for it. Trump's threats have once again hit Elon where it hurts, in his publicly traded golden nuggets, and thats before any actual repercussions materialize.
Also showing that ICE can and will come for anyone, even billionaires, Trump is also focused on Elon Musk's citizenship. There have long been rumors about how this rich kid became a citizen. Sicking DOGE on Musk, also too obvious.
