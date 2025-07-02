White House staff shocked as Zuckerberg strolls into classified meeting

"Who invited the stooge?!"

I wonder who had Meta CEO and meat-smoking enthusiast Mark Zuckerberg casually strolling into a classified meeting about secret war planes on their bingo card. Nothing is sacred anymore, and access is clearly for sale. Easter, Birthday parades, whatever — sponsor it and you too can walk around the White House unfettered.

According to NBC, Zuckerberg wandered in unannounced, shocking White House staffers who leapt to remove the tech billionaire from the sensitive military briefing. The report doesn't say when the meeting happened.

Sources described the incident as taking place in a "bizarro world" environment, with military leaders "mystified and a bit unnerved" by the apparent lack of security.

The meeting, which involved Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, among others, was punctuated by additional unusual interruptions. A young aide casually entered the room to show Trump something on a laptop, while the president's phone continuously buzzed with incoming calls.