GOP lawmakers hated Big Beautiful Bill — until Trump bullied them with morning call (supercut)

Just because the Big Beautiful Bill passed does not mean it's big, nor beautiful. Just ask the Republican lawmakers who hated it, said they would not support it, and then, after a call from their boss, snapped into submission with a panic-stricken "aye!"

"What they did to our bill was unconscionable," said South Carolina GOP Rep. Ralph Norman. "I'll vote against it here, and I'll vote against it on the floor," he declared — before voting for it on the floor.

"You're going to hear a lot about the tax cuts, but the deficit? Nobody is talking about the deficit. Nobody!" complained Texas GOP Rep. Keith Self. "We cannot saddle our children and our grandchildren with an exploding national debt," he said — before saddling his children and grandchildren with his yea vote.

"Do I like this bill? No," grumbled Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski. "I know, I know, that in many parts of the country, there are Americans that are not going to be advantaged by this bill," she warned — before voting to disadvantage Americans. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

And why did the MAGA holdouts crumble after posing as principled lawmakers? According to The Hill, Trump called them early Thursday morning and bullied them into obedience. For example, "During the conversation, Massie — who has been at odds with Trump over the megabill for weeks — suggested he was ready to drop his opposition and support the rule if Trump stops attacking him." Fear tactics always work in a totalitarian regime.

MSNBC put together a supercut of Republicans trashing on Trump's big bill before they voted for it pic.twitter.com/qawKC9tf3q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 3, 2025

