Watch this adorable armadillo splashing in a baby pool!

Here at Boing Boing we've already proven that armadillos are adorable, but for those of you still doubting, I'm back with more solid, definitive evidence. Behold Chip, an armadillo who lives at the Tallahassee Museum. In this short video, you can observe Chip enjoying some pool time, an activity that Tallahassee Museum correctly describes as "outlandishly cute."

Chip is engaging in "enrichment," activities that, as Tallahassee Museum explains, engage animals both mentally and physically, and help stimulate their natural behaviors. They also state that for armadillos like Chip, splashing around in the kiddie pool "mimics the water play and foraging behaviors armadillos love in the wild!" Furthermore, they explain why enrichment matters so much to Chip and the other animals in their care:

Enrichment isn't just fun; it's essential for animal welfare. We help our rescued wildlife thrive while they serve as ambassadors for their species in the wild by encouraging natural behaviors.

Chip certainly looks like he's having a blast in the pool! Look how adorable he is when he stands on his back legs to try to reach the water streaming into the pool! And I can't get over how happy he seems as he's swimming around and wriggling gleefully in the water. Seriously, have you ever seen anything cuter?

See more of Chip at the Tallahassee Museum's Instagram, and while you're there, be sure to check out Barkley, an American beaver who is one of Tallahassee Museum's ambassador animals. He arrived at the museum as an orphaned baby and museum staff hand-raised and bottle-fed him. He now helps educate visitors about beaver behavior (and beaver cuteness, of course!). In this video, Barkley is treating us all to some top-notch sweet-potato-munching ASMR. Enjoy!

Tallahassee Museum is a natural history museum set on 52 acres whose mission is "to inspire people to transform their lives, community, and the world through an enhanced understanding of our region's natural and cultural environments." The museum offers educational programs, animal encounters, the Phipps Gallery art museum, wildlife exhibits, nature trails, and more. Learn more about Tallahassee Museum at their website.