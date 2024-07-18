See the first armadillo pups born in North America since 2018

Earlier this year, the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, Louisiana, welcomed twin screaming hairy armadillo pups, Birkenstock and Teva. The adorable pair are the first baby-screaming hairy armadillos born in North America since 2018!

If you've never seen armadillo pups, you're in for a sweet surprise – they are among the cutest baby animals I've ever seen. I've posted a YouTube video of them below, and here's the same one on TikTok and Instagram. Their little tufts of hair, curious eyes, pointy ears, and wiggly snouts are too adorable! I want to see them in person the next time I'm in New Orleans!

Their father is Chaco, who came to Audubon Zoo last fall. He is separated from the pups while their mom, Dillo, handles their care until they are fully weaned and independent. Once they are older and more mature, they will move to new homes and families of their own. The screaming hairy armadillo babies are eating solid foods including bugs, fruits and vegetables. This species can go a long time without drinking water, they typically get all the moisture they need from plants they eat. Screaming hairy armadillos are native to South America – Argentina, Bolivia and Paraguay and get their name because hair covers part of their bodies and the sound they make if they feel threatened.

For more information, check out the Audubon Zoo's website, or follow the Zoo on Instagram or TikTok.

