The Grand Canyon Lodge has burnt down, again

One of the most beautiful vistas in the United States has lost its iconic hotel and lodge. This is the second time in its nearly 100-year history that the hotel has been destroyed by fire.

The National Park Service says the "extreme and volatile" blaze grew by 500 acres on Saturday night, destroying an estimated 50 to 80 structures including the lodge, cabins and visitor facilities. No injuries were reported.

"We are grateful that all our employees and guests have been safely evacuated, and we join the National Park Service in mourning the loss of these iconic and beloved structures," said Aramark, the company that operates the lodge.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said she was "incredibly saddened" by the destruction of the lodge, and is calling for an investigation into the federal government's handling of the wildfire, which was started by a lightning strike on July 4.