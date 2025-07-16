Plasma centers reduce local crime by 12%, new research finds

When a plasma donation center opens, local crime drops 12%, say researchers from the University of St. Gallen.

Why? Plasma centers offer steady income—up to $400 a month for just four hours weekly. For those struggling, plasma donation becomes a legal way to earn money. "Plasma centers act as unofficial income support for local donors," the researchers write.

Plus, donors must pass drug tests, which researchers link to a 14% drop in drug possession offenses.

"The demographics of plasma donors overlap considerably with those arrested or incarcerated," the researchers explain in their May 2025 paper. This suggests some opt for plasma donation instead of theft.

The effect is starkest in poorer cities. Affluent areas see a 5% crime drop post-center opening, compared to 20% in less wealthy neighborhoods.

