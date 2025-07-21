When will RFK jr swim in this radioactive creek?

Children who lived near the creek polluted with atomic waste from WWII were far more likely to contract cancer than those who lived farther away, according to a study of St. Louis' Coldwater Creek.

"We actually saw something quite dramatic, not only elevated risk of cancer, but one that increased steadily in a sort of dose-response manner the closer the childhood residents got to Coldwater Creek," said the study's senior author, Marc Weisskopf, an epidemiology professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. As part of the Manhattan Project, Mallinckrodt Chemical Works processed uranium in St. Louis for the development of an atomic bomb. By the mid-1940s, according to historians, the company began to haul its radioactive waste north of the city, leaving it in open steel drums, unattended and exposed to the elements, next to Coldwater Creek. NPR

This seems to be the anticipated result of dumping atomic waste where people are going to come into contact with it. Out of character for the Trump Administration is a bit in the Big Bad Budget that actually helps out the victims of this awful pollution. So, when will RFK Jr. take his grandkids for dip?