Certainly affirming that convicted felon #47 fears evidence of his close relationship with a known sex trafficker of minors, the White House has tossed the Wall Street Journal from Trump's upcoming trip to Scotland.

Not only is Trump suing the Wall Street Journal, but he is also actively punishing them for publishing content he dislikes. The WSJ shared images of a birthday letter the Orange Menace vehemently denies writing. Language and handwriting experts believe the unsubtle wink-nod to the shady business Epstein was involved in is authentically Donald.

The White House is pulling the Wall Street Journal's spot in the press pool covering President Trump's trip to Scotland, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday. The big picture: The decision came after Trump sued the news outlet Friday over a story describing a letter bearing his name that the WSJ says was given to Jeffrey Epstein. The president has maintained the letter is "fake." What they're saying: "As the appeals court confirmed, the Wall Street Journal or any other news outlet are not guaranteed special access to cover President Trump in the Oval Office, aboard Air Force One, and in his private workspaces," Leavitt said in a statement. "Due to the Wall Street Journal's fake and defamatory conduct, they will not be one of the thirteen outlets on board," she added. Axios

