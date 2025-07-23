Self-exiled British couple's Netflix deal has not been renewed, YET

Rather than putting flowers on it, Netflix has elected to walk away from renewing Megan and Harry's sweetheart deal.

There is no visible accounting of how much the couple in voluntary exile to Montecito, California, actually banked from the potential $100 million deal, but Netflix signals unhappiness with the outcome. I am not sure what they've really provided, beyond a lot of content for other people's mocking social media feeds — but that interview with Jaimie Lima is tone-deaf self-promotion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a reported $100 million agreement with the streaming service in 2020. Now, as the contract nears its end, it will conclude without renewal, The Sun reports. A Hollywood insider confirms to PEOPLE that the couple's multi-year production deal will not be extended, reflecting a shift in Netflix's broader business strategy. "There's no animosity from either side," a source tells The Sun. "Things have just run their course." People

