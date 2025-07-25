Artist Amy Sherald cancels Smithsonian show after being asked to remove painting of trans woman

As artist Amy Sherald was preparing her forthcoming show at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, one of the institution's officials suggested she not include a painting of a transgender woman posed as the Statue of Liberty, as it would "provoke" President Trump. Proposed instead: a video of people "debating" it. Sherald is canceling the show on account of the censorship.

"I entered into this collaboration in good faith, believing that the institution shared a commitment to presenting work that reflects the full, complex truth of American life," the artist said in a letter sent on Wednesday to Lonnie G. Bunch III, the secretary of the Smithsonian, which runs the Portrait Gallery. "Unfortunately, it has become clear that the conditions no longer support the integrity of the work as conceived."

Trans Forming Liberty, 2024 (above) is the work objected to by Bunch, who also proposed the "video of people reacting to the painting" instead. Sherald says this suggestion, specifically, made her realize the show could not take place.

"Unfortunately, we could not come to an agreement with the artist. We remain appreciative and inspired by Ms. Sherald, her artwork and commitment to portraiture."

Sherald's award-winning work has appeared across the country, on the cover of Vanity Fair and at previous Smithsonian events. Her official portrait of Michelle Obama was a hit in 2018. Amy Sherald: American Sublime was scheduled for five months beginning Sept. 19.

