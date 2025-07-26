Online archive of illustrations from old books

Old Book Illustrations is an online archive of, yes, you've guessed it. But they did have a particular genre in mind: Victorian and French Romantic illustrations.

"We are not the only image collection on the web, neither will we ever be the largest one," the creators write. "…we understand French Romanticism in its broadest sense and draw its final line, at least in the realm of book illustration, at the death of Gustave Doré."

The scans are excellent: no "state museum"-style tiny JPEG shenanigans here. Examples are organized by artist, engraver, format, technique, and more.

You can support the project via Patreon.