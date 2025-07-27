Oklahoma school boss Ryan Walters: a bible in every class, boobs on his office TV

Ryan Walters—the far-right Oklahoma school superintendent who tried to spend state money on Trump-branded bibles that would be required reading in class, wanted kids to be taught MAGA conspiracy theories and talked openly about politically-motivated firings—was caught with "naked women" on his office TV. An "investigation is underway."

An executive session of the Oklahoma State Board of Education was interrupted when images of naked women were seen on a television screen in the office of state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters, where the session was held, two board members told The Oklahoman. The board members, Ryan Deatherage, of Kingfisher, and Becky Carson, of Edmond, said they were stunned in the moment by what they saw during the meeting on Thursday, July 24, and remained so on Friday, when they spoke with The Oklahoman.

"Maybe they just have on tan body suits," Carson thought to herself, as reported by The Oklahoman. "… This is just really bizarre." But they were not tan suits.

"I saw them just walking across the screen, and I'm like, 'no." I'm sorry I even have to use this language, but I'm like, 'Those are her nipples.' And then I'm like, 'That's pubic hair.' What in the world am I watching? I didn't watch a second longer. … I was so disturbed by it, I was like, 'What is on your TV?' I was very stern, like I'd been a mother or a classroom teacher. And I said, 'What am I watching? Turn it off now!'"

No apology, no explanation, just ranting about the "wokelahoman" and an insinuation that he must have been set up or a victim of misfortune.

"Any number of people have access to these offices. You have a hostile board who will say and do anything except tell the truth, and now, the Woklahoman is reporting on an alleged random TV cable image," he said. "Rock solid truth in journalism."

As one board member noted: "We have suspended teaching certificates for less than this."

Local TV reports present Republicans in the state eagerly looking under the bus and demanding he turn over his devices. There seems to be an implication that even if it was an innocent mistake (say, leaving the set on the Discovery Channel), they Know Something and this presents an opportunity for that to be exposed or to otherwise get rid of him.