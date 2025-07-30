Newly released ebooks via Libby not available on Kindle? Wait a day

I am a giant fan of the Libby app for acquiring library books to read on my e-reader.

Having received quite a few "day of" newly released books, sometimes the only option to read the book is via the Libby app, and I can not send it directly to my Kindle. I've learned not to start those books immediately. Let them sit for 24-48 hours, if possible. Frequently, it takes a bit of time for the e-version to be Amazon-authorized.

I also learned that sometimes the books don't get that authorization, or my library doesn't have permission for sharing that book with Amazon. There's a lot of "how Libby works" to read on Reddit if you want.

