Cursed Switch 2 accessory lets you eat fries while you game

Do you like your new and expensive Nintendo Switch 2, but wish it was just a little more covered in oil and salt and generally more unpleasant to use? As per usual, the 3D printing community has you covered. Say hello to the GamiFries, a free Switch 2 accessory that allows you to conveniently clip a French fry container between your Joy-Cons or even onto the console itself if you like living life on the edge.

Who among us hasn't wished for a convenient snack mid-Mario Kart? Luckily for you, the GamiFries are free to print, sans equipment and filament costs, of course. Never again will you be without fries while you game, although not including a ketchup dispenser feels like a missed opportunity.