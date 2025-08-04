Longboi smacking on banana is perfect animal ASMR!

Take a break from all of the depressing and infuriating news about the Grifter-in-Chief and sit back and relax while listening to the sweet and soothing sounds of animal ASMR, featuring Freddie the longhaired dachshund. He and his sister Olive are, first of all, utterly adorable. There's something about dachshunds with beautiful, long, flowing hair that looks like its been styled with a crimping iron from the 1980s that's somehow even more cute than their long-snouted, short-haired counterparts. What's more, though, in addition to being as cute as can be, Freddie is also an incredibly talented animal ASMR content creator. He delivers some of the best cronching I've ever heard, and I'm pretty much an animal ASMR connoisseur by now. And to masticate so brilliantly while also serving such gorgeous long hair — seriously, I'd be thrilled if my hair ever looked even half as great — is pretty much the makings of a viral internat star. Throw in that beautiful snout, and, well, I might just have found my new favorite online doggo!

Listen and see for yourself. Here's Freddie eating raspberries, cucumbers, and apples. I just love listening to the gentle munching of the raspberries and the loud and intense crunching of the cukes and apples — it's literally music to my ears! And last but certainly not least, here's my all time favorite — Freddie eating a banana. There's just something about that banana smacking that makes for top-notch ASMR.

Freddie and Olive are adopted longhaired Dachshunds who live in Queens with their humans. See more of their adorableness and their perfect animal ASMR on Instagram or YouTube.

