Baldur's Gate 3 is two years old, so the devs are sharing players' weirdest stats

I'm sure you don't need me to tell you that Baldur's Gate 3 is a really, really good game, but it really, really is. It's hard to believe it's been two whole years since it came out and blew everyone's minds, continuing the series tradition of marking milestones for the RPG genre.

In celebration of this milestone (and the official end of support for the game after years of major updates), developer Larian has taken it upon themselves to share some of the strangest facts and figures about the best RPG of the past five years and its playerbase. For instance, did you know that less than 2% of players actually managed to start a viable bard career? What about only 8% thinking to throw an enemy at another enemy?

If you'd like to peruse the list to see how your own run stacks up against the whole world's, you can find it here.

There's apparently no stat for transmogrifying your whole party into cats and beating the game that way, though.