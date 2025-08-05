CatVideoFest: watch cat videos on the big screen to help local shelters

Watching cat videos on a phone is fun. However, cat lovers can now enjoy cute cat videos in a communal experience with other cat lovers while simultaneously supporting local animal welfare organizations. CatVideoFest is an annual event where a compilation of the best cat videos plays on the big screen. The year's film is seventy-five minutes of kitty mayhem.

CatVideoFest is in theaters now. A portion of the proceeds from CatVideoFest goes to local animal charities near the theatre. CatVideoFest has raised over $150,000 since its inception in 2019. Animal shelters hold adoption events and volunteer sign-ups to coincide with showtimes at some theaters. Check your local listings.

CatVideoFest has a page set up for submitting videos to appear in a future film. I submitted this classic:

