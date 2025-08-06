Move over, fake AI slop trampoline bunnies, here's some real, actual baby bunnies

I thought y'all might want to see some real, actual baby bunnies after perhaps being fooled by that recent fake, AI-generated video of those bunnies jumping on a trampoline that was recent circulating online. Referring to the fake video, Snopes explains:

We reached out to @rachelthecatlovers to learn how and why they created the clip and await a reply. Though the video of the rabbits on the trampoline did not carry the watermark of an AI video generator, it did show other signs of being made with AI. Around time code 0:05, three rabbits could be seen on the lefthand side of the trampoline. One rabbit jumped and, while in midair, the rabbit behind it abruptly disappeared. Then, at time code 0:07, a rabbit toward the back of the trampoline jumped. As it did, the animal first changed shape, then color, and landed about a second later as a shapeless, gray blob.

Instead of wasting your time with AI slop trying to pass itself off as real, feast your eyes on some glorious footage of real, actual baby bunnies in a meadow in Cornwall captured by Hannah Stitfall, a wildlife photographer and filmmaker based in the UK. Her photos and videos of the rabbits are stunning. They are so clear and beautiful that they *almost* look too good to be true, but believe me, I made absolutely sure that this footage is real, as I didn't want anyone to be fooled again. And boy oh boy is it terrific. You can see every individual piece of fuzzy hair — the sweet bunnies look so incredibly soft and fluffy! And in one of the videos you can see a rabbit chewing on some grass while their ears rotate back and forth. And in the last video the rabbit scratches its little nose in the cutest way possible. THIS is the wildlife footage, filled with soul and whimsy, that we need. Thanks, Hannah!

On her website, Hannah Stitfall describes herself as a:

. . . Wildlife TV Presenter for BBC The One show, BBC Earth and BBC Springwatch. She is an established Wildlife Filmmaker and Producer with a First Class Degree in Zoology and a Masters in Wildlife Filmmaking.

She also explains on her YouTube that with her wildlife photography and videography, she hopes "to get people to love wildlife. See more of her gorgeous work at her Instagram, YouTube, or website.

