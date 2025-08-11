Channel your rage through learning one Korean curse word a day!

I recently discovered a social media site that sits at the perfect intersection of all of my current core needs and desires: laughing through my pain, learning things despite my strong urges to just sit and eat cookies all day, and expressing my existential angst in this extremely fu*ked up world. What's this magical place, you ask? It's the "One Korean sentence a day!" Instagram (or YouTube, if you prefer) run by someone who goes by "Red Korean 한국어". Every day you can learn a helpful Korean curse word or a phrase that will help you channel all of your rage, while you expand your knowledge of languages and exercise your brain. It's a win-win all around!

Red Korean has posted a Korean curse word phrase or sentence, along with a quick pronunciation lesson guided by a silly, red, very-Elmo-like puppet, for the last 106 days and counting. They've covered helpful and important profanity-laden phrases like, "You fucked it up," "Fuck this shit," "You're a dick," "I'm tired of this shit," and "What the fuck is going on?". They've also introduced some phrases that are more suitable for work, like "That's very sus," and "I can't take this anymore." And, for those rare days where you don't actually want to just curse everyone you see, have no fear, they've also featured some kinder phrases, like "You are so lovely," and "I like you."

If you enjoy the Korean curse word phrase-a-day lessons, you'll be happy to know that Red Korean is about to launch a study site where you can dive deeper into learning the Korean language. The 25-day interactive course will include short video lessons, daily vocabulary, quizzes, 'repeat and speak' practice sessions, and learning games. Something tells me it will be both informative *and* cathartic!

What are you waiting for? Go check out the sentence of the day here!

